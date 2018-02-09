Joy Behar To Meghan McCain: 'You Know What I Find Offensive? Republicans!'

I've been hate-watching The View this week because I discovered that Meghan McCain was on, and she invariably make some right-wing, easily rebutted statement.

In a discussion today about John Kelly protecting accused domestic abuser Rob Porter, Joy Behar ridiculed Kelly's feigned surprise.

"The FBI said he doesn't have security clearance because he might have abused these women. Why is Kelly so 'shocked, shocked, I tell you' all of a sudden?

"We shouldn't make levity of something like that. We're talking about the abuse of a woman.," McCain said. "I mean, look at that photo."

"We're talking about Kelly," Behar said. She said they were making fun of him for being shocked.

"It's not -- it's very serious. And as a Republican, I am offended," McCain sniffed.

"You know what offends me? Republicans," Behar shot back.

Mic drop!