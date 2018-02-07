Ken Cuccinelli To Ana Navarro: 'I'm Sick Of Hearing Your Shrill Voice In My Ears'

Former Attorney General of Virginia Ken Cuccinelli went full nasty sexist and told Ana Navarro that he couldn't stand hearing her shrill voice in his ear.

It's sad that another Trump surrogate defecates on our airwaves, this time exposing his misogyny.

And how awful for him that a strong Latino woman stood up to him over his hardcore views.

The discussion focused on Trump and the hyped "MS-13" threat he and his enablers have used to smear all immigrants in the country. Suggesting that all immigrants are possible terrorists is a despicable racist lie he's using to try to force his bigoted views into law. Add to this the additional propaganda of "lazy" immigrants as Gen. Kelly called possible DACA recipients "lazy" for not signing up.

Are immigrants vicious terrorists out to kill your children, or lazy good-for-nothings who can't even get out of their welfare recliners to apply for immigration status? Make up your mind, Donald!

Van Jones highlighted Trump's constant attacks on the immigrant population before Ken Cuccinelli went on a rant about the nefarious MS-13, and then claimed how the panel had defamed Gen. Kelly over his comments, trying to soft-pedal his actual words.

Most Trump surrogates have to re-interpret the bigoted language that comes out of the Trump administration as something than it really is to make their case, and Cuccinelli is no different than Kellyanne Conway in this segment.

Host Don Lemon asked, "The words of General Kelly, they don't concern you at all?"

Cuccinelli said, "Look, the guys a military man, He started off -- what you all have characterized him as saying is everybody's lazy. That isn't what he said. He started off and you played the quote,'some people think that they might have been scared and so they didn't sign up."

Van Jones jumped in and said, "He said 'get off your asses.' Come on, Ken that's disrespectful and I don't think it's good."

"Of course it is," Ken replied.

"Just say it's disrespectful."

Ken then yelled, "Who cares, I care about people breaking the law!"

↓ Story continues below ↓

After listening for a couple of minutes, Navarro had it with Ken's nonsense.

"The people who are are immigrants," Navarro said,

Cuccinelli began to interrupt her and she pushed on. "Let me explain to you who cares. Can I answer your damn question about who cares?"

Cuccinelli kept talking and tried to stop her from answering.

Navarro continued, "The people who care are the immigrants who are sick and tired of having this White House attack us and bash us on a daily basis."

"I'm sick and tired of hearing your shrill voice in my ears," Cuccinelli said.

The panel members, including Ana didn't realize he said those words. You'll notice it's always a man representing the GOP that makes comments attacking either a woman's looks or her "shrill" voice.

Later in the show, Don Lemon called out Ken for his misogyny and he whined that he was being ganged up on during the panel discussion.

Cuccinelli should have been warned that if he ever uses that language again, he'll never be asked back on CNN.

What a cad.