More Paramount Erasures, This Time At Comedy Central

Paramount Memory Holes Comedy Central
More Paramount Erasures, This Time At Comedy Central
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By TengrainJune 29, 2024

I guess they felt so empowered wiping out decades of MTV News that they decided, WTH, let’s get rid of the comics, too:

Comedy Central Website Shuttered, Decades of Daily Show and Colbert Report Clips Gone in a Blink

Paramount has effectively shut down its Comedy Central website, TVLine has confirmed. Prior to this week, ComedyCentral.com had been home to a repository of clips that included video from every episode of The Daily Showsince 1999 and all of The Colbert Report.

Also included in the purge: snippets from and episodes of @midnight, The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore and The Opposition With Jordan Klepper.

Future Historians are not going to find original sources to understand what we were thinking and our reaction to it. This really is erasing history.

Visitors to the Comedy Central site are greeted with this message:

“While episodes of most Comedy Central series are no longer available on this website, you can watch Comedy Central through your TV provider. You can also sign up for Paramount+ to watch many seasons of Comedy Central shows.”

I hate sounding like a crank, but this is why physical media is so important. The plutocrats can delete the official history.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon