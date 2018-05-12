Ana Navarro To Steve Cortes: 'Do Not Raise Your Voice At Me, Boy'

When CNN brings on former Trump spokesman Steve Cortes, it's a given that this troll will start a fight about something. (Professional wrestling, anyone?) Last night on Anderson Cooper 360 was no exception.

It started out with a discussion of John Kelly's shocking remarks about immigration.

"I think that he said some things that were substantial and it was a discussion on policy and that same interview he talked about TPS and a path to citizenship and a duty that fall falls on Congress to make the laws about that. Whether illegal or legal like TPS which covers undocumented immigrants -- then you tinge it with these remarks that talk about the ability of immigrants to assimilate into this country. Mind you, brown immigrants. He is not talking about Norwegians," Ana Navarro said.

When Cortes tried to respond, Navarro told him to stop.

"Don't interrupt me. I don't like to be interrupted," she said."Let me finish my thought and you can say whatever you want."

"Finish!" he said.

"Do not raise your voice at me, boy."

"I am not a boy. But go ahead and finish."

Cortes said he was "a grown man."

"Then act like one," Navarro retorted.

"Go ahead, Ana."

"Of course they are not talking about Norwegians. They are talking about people that come south of the border. People who comes from shithole countries, as this president likes to refer to it. That is not the John Kelly that I know and that I have known."

"Steve?"

"Okay. So here we get to the crux of it," Cortes said. "What Ana is doing, when they don't want to talk policy. They want to demonize and call us racist, here is the reality. This man, John Kelly, and his family have literally given their lives to the Marine Corps, which is the service brand of choice for the Hispanic Americans. The idea that he is racist is absurd."