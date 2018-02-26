There are a lot of bridges missing their trolls this week, as the Trump administration and their followers attempt damage control.

Driftglass examines Andrew Sullivan's complaint that Trump ruined his sweet, innocent Republican Party with his foul racism and irrational anger.

John Feffer at Informed Comment explains Trump's enchantment with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: they both believe in a caste system with "real" citizens and sub-citizens.

Thomas Levenson at Inverse Square further explores his Boston Globe article on the intersection of politics and microbes, and how our basic assumptions regarding surgery risks are being challenged.

Orcinus calls out the lack of accountability for hate speech in society, which lets hatemongers blend in, unnoticed, until they lash out.

Dave Johnson at Seeing the Forest reminds us that the US can't go bankrupt, which we will need to remember while Republicans falsely claim social services will bankrupt the country and the deficit is crushing us.

Megan McArdle, everyone's favorite economist cos-player, was recently hired by The Washington Post, to widespread horror. But the hire did have one positive effect: a flurry of articles that discussed her blithe disregard for the welfare of humanity.

Bonus Track:The Sherman Oaks Review of Books presents The Love Song of Donald J. Prufrock by Marcus Bales. Dare he eat a Big Mac?

