Take The C&L Poll: Will Trump Release The Democratic Memo On FISA?

Donald Trump has the final say if the Democratic memo, that's in opposition to the scurrilous Nunes memo, ever sees the light of day.

It does appear that Republicans on the House Intel Committee will help vote to release Schiff's memo to the public so after that happens Trump will have five days to either approve it or squash it. If he does nothing then the memo will be released automatically.

If the President objects, the House Intelligence Committee could send the matter to the full House to debate in closed session and vote on whether to make the memo public.

I doubt the wackos that make up the House Republicans would vote against Trump's wishes.

Since Trump is openly feuding with Rep. Schiff, I have my doubts if he'll actually be transparent and allow the memo to be released.

Take C&L poll to let us know how you feel.