Trump Pathologically Tweets 'The Highest Number In History' Watched His SOTU: FALSE

Did they write "obsessive lying" into the GOP platform in 2016? The only real surprise for me outside of him preening and incessantly clapping for himself was that Trump didn't bring up his incredible electoral college victory during his speech.

This was very predictable, no?

Thank you for all of the nice compliments and reviews on the State of the Union speech. 45.6 million people watched, the highest number in history. @FoxNews beat every other Network, for the first time ever, with 11.7 million people tuning in. Delivered from the heart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2018

Alas, the black man from Kenya, who Trump claimed was without a US birth certificate smoked him in 2010.

I actually thought more people would watch Trump's SOTU for many reasons, but his act is waning on all of America now.

Even Fox News disputed his claim:

#SOTU TV Viewers:

2018: 45.6M

2017: 47.7M*

2016: 31.3M

2015: 31.7M

2014: 33.3M

2013: 33.5M

2012: 37.8M

2011: 42.8M

2010: 48.0M

2009: 52.4M*

2008: 37.5M

2007: 45.5M

2006: 41.7M

2005: 38.4M

2004: 43.4M

2003: 62.1M

1993: 66.9M* (largest TV audience)



*Not an official SOTU pic.twitter.com/OZlUHmGQp4 — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) February 1, 2018

Any way you look at the numbers, Trump lied.

