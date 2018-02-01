Trump Pathologically Tweets 'The Highest Number In History' Watched His SOTU: FALSE
Did they write "obsessive lying" into the GOP platform in 2016? The only real surprise for me outside of him preening and incessantly clapping for himself was that Trump didn't bring up his incredible electoral college victory during his speech.
This was very predictable, no?
Alas, the black man from Kenya, who Trump claimed was without a US birth certificate smoked him in 2010.
I actually thought more people would watch Trump's SOTU for many reasons, but his act is waning on all of America now.
Even Fox News disputed his claim:
Any way you look at the numbers, Trump lied.
