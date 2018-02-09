WATCH - Stephanie Ruhle Loses It: No 'Blind Spots' On Domestic Abuse

Robert Costa walked right into this one.

ROBERT COSTA: Based on my reporting, this is also a story of a blind spot for General Kelly. you mentioned Anthony Scaramucci. when Kelly comes in as chief of staff last year, he finds a white house in chaos. He sees in Rob Porter this Rhodes Scholar. it's just six, seven months later, he still has been clinging on to Porter as an aide de camp in a sense inside this White House to try to keep President Trump on track.

And yes, it is important to remember that the weekend in which John Kelly was brought on board his first task was to remove the totally classy Anthony "I don't try to suck my own c***" Scaramucci from the White House Communications Office. And Rob Porter came across as a "gentleman and a scholar" compared to Anthony because EVERYBODY does.

But to her credit Stephanie Ruhle did not get distracted by the insider boys' club "based on my reporting" bull brought to the table by Robert Costa. She honed in on the term "blind spot."

Because there are no "blind spots" when it comes to charges of domestic abuse. There is taking it seriously, and not.

STEPHANIE RUHLE: A blind spot? You're being very generous. A blind spot is what I have for my children's bad behavior in public. A blind spot is not what we call allowing someone with a history of allegations against him of domestic abuse. And again, we need to go back, to the fact that John Kelly has defended guys like this before.

UPDATE: Turns out "blind spot" is a more common excuse than you might think. Et tu, David Axelrod hosting...Anthony Scaramucci?!?

Had a rollicking #AxeFiles convo yesterday with @Scaramucci, who had this advice for the man who fired him, Gen. Kelly: Fess up on blind spot for Porter and apologize for not acting sooner. Full podcast up Monday! pic.twitter.com/F4JEtP8nLl — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 9, 2018