WATCH: Matt Welch Calls Trump's 'Space Force' 'A Brain Fart'

The best analysis of the Trump/Pence "Space Force" came this morning as Stephanie Ruhle hosted Matt Welch:

MATT WELCH: The Pentagon is not known for spending money well. We can't get joint fighter aircraft together, that we can share between the various branches. There is no reason to believe that this is going to happen well now. I think what we're seeing here is what we've seen a lot from the Trump administration on policies that are serious and un-serious. He has a brain fart; then they rally around him and try to create a backfill for whatever he proposed on the fly. This isn't seriously thought through, no matter how Mike Pence gets the look in his eyes. The far-off gaze, talking about the president doing this with great forethought. They're just making it up.

Stephanie Ruhle pointed out with a laugh that "that word" isn't allowed on the show, then ended the segment with a more serious word from former astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison:

MAE JEMISON: We have to understand that creating more weapon systems and technology, escalation, in space, is not going to make us safer. It is an illusion.

Stephanie Ruhle also pointed out that we somehow can afford to weaponize space but Flint Michigan still doesn't have clean drinking water.

