Watch These Parkland Kids Shred NRA Talking Points: 'Our Message Is Never Again'

By Karoli Kuns
7 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

After noting that the NRA is quite shrill today at CPAC because they are terrified of the students who are standing up to them, Katy Tur brought a couple of them on for an extended interview.

Watch them. They're passionate, but calm. Rational. Determined. They aren't going to put up with the hysteria, deflection, and shrill screaming from the likes of Dana Loesch and Wayne LaPierre.

This is their message: "We want change to happen. We don't want to sit around and let this happen to another school. Our message is never again and we don't want this to happen anywhere."

The NRA, Congress, and anyone who doubts them should reconsider.

You can read the full transcript (thanks, Fran!) here.

Part 2 is below.

