Trump Spews 'Good Guys With A Gun' Propaganda To Victim-Blame Jews At Prayer

It was inevitable, really.

When faced with an unspeakable horror and the deaths of innocent people, Republican politicians have little in their quivers other than meaningless talking points straight out of their favorite Russian-funded death cult.

For them, the answer to all of society's ills is "MOAR GUNZ":

"They had a maniac walk in and they didn't have any protection and that is so sad to see," Trump said at Joint Base Andrews in the Maryland suburbs before he departed for a campaign swing in the Midwest. "If you take a look at it, if they had protection inside, the results would have been far better."

Because there's nothing that puts your family at ease during a bris than armed guards, amirite?

It was a bris. A sacred family ceremony, like a christening. A time for reverence and joy.



8 people were killed by a monster with a gun.



Despite the fact that 3 police were shot, the President blamed the victims because in America, you’re supposed to arm yourself AT A BRIS? — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 27, 2018

Let us not forget that there were responding officers were also shot. ARMED officers. Still got shot.

Because the answer has never been more guns. It's about less hate, less intolerance and less white male toxicity.

Let's recap this week, shall we? We had a white man send mail bombs to target Democratic critics of Trump; we had a white man shoot and kill two black people at a Kroger's in Kentucky after being thwarted from entering a black church and now we have this guy screaming "All Jews must die" before invading a synagogue. I think we need to get to the bottom of this "angry white guy" problem.

And yet the Republicans want us to fear a caravan of immigrants fleeing violence who are still 1,000 miles away from the nearest US border. If anything, those poor immigrants should fear how violent we are.

It is also worth noting that during the campaign, Donald Trump made a point of declaring his independence from the NRA. The NRA, he declared, has “great power over [congressional Republicans], they have less power over me.”

But maybe since they're getting paychecks from the same place, Trump has allowed the NRA to have as much sway as they ever have over the party he heads. Instead, he assured the press pool that he is "always talking to the NRA" and that perhaps the answer to discourage these kind of attacks is ramping up the death penalty.

I think one thing we should do is we should stiffen up our laws in terms of the death should get the death penalty and they shouldn't have to wait years and years. Now the lawyers will get involved and everybody is going to get involved and we will be ten years down the line. I think they should stiffen up the laws and I think they should very much bring the death penalty into vogue. Anybody that does a thing like this to innocent people that are in temple or in church -- we have had so many incidents with churches -- they should be -- they should really suffer the ultimate price, they should pay the ultimate price.

Not that facts matter to the Republican Party, but there is substantial agreement that the death penalty is NOT an effective deterrent.

“It’s the Jews’ fault for not taking up arms to defend themselves from the anti-Semites” is not a new argument and is always, always reprehensible — Abraham Riesman אברהם ריסמן (@abrahamjoseph) October 27, 2018