Ari Melber Claps Back With Rap At Roger Stone: 'Not A Personal Spat!'

For those of our readers who are not familiar with Ari Melber, he is a brilliant lawyer and journalist who hosts a nightly show on MSNBC at 6pm called The Beat. He also loves rap music. No, really, he loves rap. A lot.

So it is no shock to hear him drop some lyrics in response to a personal attack by self proclaimed "Dirty Trickster," lover of hair plugs and 80's pimp-suit style, Roger Stone. Here is what Ari had to share on Friday's episode:

MELBER: Bob Mueller is asking Trump allies about Julian Assange and just detained a new witness, questioning him at an airport on Wednesday. This investigative interest in Assange overlaps with the report we did last night on "The Beat" probing Trump adviser Roger Stone's relationship to WikiLeaks. That report broke news and drew a heated response from Stone today. Several outlets have been covering that. Roger Stone posted a new video right there on Instagram while smoking a cigar with his grandson. In it he attacks his former protege Sam Nunberg. Stone said those associates who called him a liar, they are actually the liars. He was responding to some of this:

(Clip)

NUNBERG I think he's trying to ingratiate himself back with Trump. The minute he told me he had met with Assange I assumed he was lying.

CREDICO: I know Assange well. I can tell you Assange never had conversations with Roger Stone or an intermediate.

ACKERMAN: What was Roger Stone doing talking to Guccifer 2.0, communicating with him on a regular basis, communicating claiming to communicate with Julian Assange repeated times and backing off it?

(end clip)

MELBER: Two of the people you saw there in those interviews are people who are in this wider Trump orbit once friends with Roger Stone. Nunberg, his protege, Credico, the man Stone claimed was his link to Assange.

The important point is not that this whole crew is getting messy. It's that Mueller is bearing down on the links to Russia, Guccifer, and WikiLeaks and news is breaking about that line of questioning tonight and our reporting is showing how Stone is mixed up in all of that. Wikileaks and Guccifer, the hacker recently alleged to be a spy operative for Vladimir Putin. That leaves a lot of big questions for Roger Stone which he may have to answer some day. The invite remains open for him to address those questions right here on this show just like Nunberg and Credico. They faced up in person. Frankly just like Roger Stone used to do with me on air.

I will mention briefly that Roger Stone also posted several new vulgar attacks on me personally as if he thinks this is, I don't know, some kind of personal feud. It is not. These are just factual questions. If Roger wants a personal spat, he'll have to find someone else for that. Aubrey Drake Graham who put it best, "I've got to stay in my zone. .. you say we've been beefing, but Roger, you on your own"