Austin Bomb Suspect Blew Himself Up During FBI Raid Today

Authorities moved to arrest a suspect in the Austin bombings early this morning, but the man blew himself up in his car, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The suspect was identified on information gained after police said the suspect shipped an explosive device from a FedEx store, leading to his identification on security video.

Authorities traced the suspect to a hotel in Round Rock, where authorities attempted to arrest him. They have not yet identified the suspect, who was a 24-year-old white male.

Last night, Reddit user "austinbomber" claimed to be responsible. That has not been confirmed.