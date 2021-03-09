FBI Releases New Video Of DC Pipe Bomb Suspect, Offers Reward

The FBI released new video today of the suspect in the the planting of pipe bombs during the Capitol Hill attack. Via NBC News:

The FBI said the bombs were planted between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 5, outside the national offices of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee. Both are located a few blocks from the Capitol.

Videos made public last month showed the person believed to be the suspect walking through the neighborhood, wearing a gray hoodie, a mask, and carrying a backpack. The FBI said the suspect also wore distinctive footwear — Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with black, gray and yellow details.

In releasing the video, the FBI said agents hope someone may recognize the suspect's gait, body language or other mannerisms. Agents said the suspect might also have taken something from a vehicle parked a few blocks from the Capitol between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET Jan. 5.

[...] The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.