Suspect Finally Arrested In Jan. 6 Pipe Bombs Case

Federal authorities have arrested a Virginia man in connection with the placement of two pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in a case that has baffled authorities for nearly five years.

NBC News reports:

The arrest marks a breakthrough in a case that has stymied investigators for nearly five years.

An FBI official says the arrest happened Thursday morning. A news conference will take place at the Justice Department on Thursday to officially announce the arrest.

Federal investigators have said an individual placed one pipe bomb near the Democratic National Committee headquarters and another near the Republican National Committee headquarters on the eve of the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol.

The FBI has since repeatedly asked the public for information that could lead to an arrest, including releasing in January additional video of the suspect planting one of the bombs. The bureau has said the suspect is estimated to be about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a gold logo.

...

Lawmakers have criticized a lack of arrest in the case.

The FBI has said the pipe bombs, which were discovered Jan. 6 about 15 hours after they were placed, were viable devices that could have seriously injured or killed bystanders. The bureau has said investigators have conducted more than 1,000 interviews and reviewed tens of thousands of video files.