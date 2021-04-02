1 Police Officer, Suspect Dead After Attack At U.S. Capitol

Two Capitol police officers and a suspect have been taken to the hospital after the suspect rammed the officers with a dark blue car before ramming a barrier and brandishing a knife, according to reports. The suspect is in custody and has been taken to the hospital.

While motive is unknown at this time, the Capitol is on lockdown. Here are some tweets:

US Capitol Police: "USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital." — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) April 2, 2021

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Correction: Constitution Avenue — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Due to the external security threat at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol, the following road closures are in effect:



-Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW.



-First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

New from @PeteWilliamsNBC: Two law enforcement officials tell @NBCNews that after striking two US Capitol Police officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot by Capitol police. — Monica Alba (@albamonica) April 2, 2021

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

This post will be updated with more information as it's available.

UPDATE: CNN reports that the suspect has died.

UPDATE 2: Added the video at the top of Capitol Police in riot gear storming the halls, while anchors recap the attack and response.

UPDATE 3: The Capitol Police just announced that one of the officers has died.