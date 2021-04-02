1 Police Officer, Suspect Dead After Attack At U.S. Capitol

Two Capitol police officers and a suspect have been taken to the hospital after the suspect rammed the officers with a dark blue car before ramming a barrier and brandishing a knife, according to reports. The suspect is in custody and has been taken to the hospital.
While motive is unknown at this time, the Capitol is on lockdown. Here are some tweets:
This post will be updated with more information as it's available.
UPDATE: CNN reports that the suspect has died.
UPDATE 3: The Capitol Police just announced that one of the officers has died.