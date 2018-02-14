17 Dead After Shooting At Florida High School (VIDEO) - UPDATE 5

There has been a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida which has left at least 14 students injured along with an unknown number of fatalities at this time.

Just after the reports started rolling in, John Amato tweeted this:

BREAKING::A source just told me his niece is still in the HS in Parkland under attack in Florida. She called her mother minutes ago, whispering and hiding for her life as gun shots rang out. @NBCNews @cnnbrk @CBSNews @MSNBC @ABC #breakingnews — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) February 14, 2018

Students are still in the classrooms as police clear the scene and tend to the injured. As you can see from the video above, many shots were fired.

The shooter, a white redheaded male wearing a crimson sweater, was taken into custody by police shortly after the shooting.

At this writing, reports say there are 14 injured and 1 dead, but the superintendent of schools told reporters there were multiple fatalities inside the school.

This will be updated as details emerge.

Update: MSNBC just updated that count to 20 injured, 1 dead.

Update 2: A student tweets during the shooting:

My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m fucking scared right now. pic.twitter.com/mjiEmPvGNb — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Update 3: Terrified students being evacuated by SWAT teams:

My little brother just sent me this video of the swat team evacuating his classroom at stoneman douglas. So scary but glad he's safe. @nbc6 @CBSMiami @NBCNews @wsvn @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/XNTtra221q — Melody (@Melody_Ball) February 14, 2018

Update 4: CNN is reporting that 16 are dead

Update 5: Police say 17 are dead. The shooter was expelled from the school, according to police. We will update that information in a separate post shortly.