Two Arrested In Attack On Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick

Here's hoping the family of Brian Sicknick get some justice for the death of their loved one. CBS:

CBS reports that "Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, are accused of spraying police officers with a chemical spray. They face nine counts, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon."

Kater and Tanios appear on surveillance tape talking about "the bear s**t" and were later shown on video to have sprayed the chemical in the Capitol building.

3/ Multiple tipsters fingered George Tanios (@FBI #254) & Julian Khater (FBI #190).



Tipsters also directed the investigators to Facebook postings by Tanios of himself at the #Capitol wearing the same outfit in the FBI's BOLO pic of him. pic.twitter.com/vTYudjwQIY — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 15, 2021

NEW IMAGES: Julian Khater bear spraying #Capitol Police officer Sicknick & his colleagues.



Once the officers are hit, they appear to react one-by-one and retreat to flush their eyes with water. 1/ pic.twitter.com/3X6lewm5G7 — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 15, 2021

