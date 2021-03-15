Two Arrested In Attack On Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick

Here's hoping the family of Brian Sicknick get some justice for the death of their loved one. CBS:
CBS reports that "Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, are accused of spraying police officers with a chemical spray. They face nine counts, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon."
Kater and Tanios appear on surveillance tape talking about "the bear s**t" and were later shown on video to have sprayed the chemical in the Capitol building.