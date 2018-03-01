C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Iceage

When Danish band Iceage released their debut album, 2011's New Brigade, it was met with a ton of accolades for it's arty and dark post-punk sound. What listeners learned though with each album since that would just be a jumping off point to where the band would musically explore.

Each Iceage album (as well as singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt other project Marching Church) has been a bit different than the one before and if this track from their upcoming new album Beyondless is any clue, their still not standing in the same spot they were on their last album. It's like a goth Rolling Stones this time around. I dunno what that may mean to you, but to these ears, it has me looking forward to hearing the new one just like I have to their past ones.

What are you listening to tonight?