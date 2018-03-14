Colbert Brings Back 'The Hunger Games' To Bid Tillerson Adieu

Apropos send-off.

"So we bid Secretary Tillerson a symbolic farewell by filling this simple wooden coffin, first with Secretary Tillerson and next with what he loved most, delicious oil. ... Because whether it be fossil fuels or calling the president a f---ing moron, we know Rex Tillerson likes it crude."

Source: The Week

On Tuesday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert explained the curious circumstances surrounding President Trump's tweet-sacking of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. But "Tillerson's firing today is just the latest in a massive purge of the Trump administration," he noted, listing off the biggest of the fallen Trumpites. "For those of us in the media, the constant turnover has been amazing to watch: the drama, the fireworks, the winners, the losers, the losers, the losers. It's like something out of The Hunger Games. Or, something even more dramatic than that — it's The Hungry to Leave Power Games." Colbert reprised his Caesar Flickerman persona from the 2016 campaign, adjusting it for the Trump White House.