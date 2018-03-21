Colbert Mocks 'Pussilanimous' Senators Who Won't Criticize Trump

The Senate Intelligence Committee was mum yesterday when asked about Trump's congratulatory call to Putin, even while they themselves criticized Russian meddling.

Source: Raw Story

After President Donald Trump’s congratulatory call to Russian President Vladimir Putin for winning his ‘sham’ election, Late Night host Stephen Colbert found levity in the Senate Intelligence Committee’s non-response to the scandal.

“On Sunday, Vladimir Putin won an election rigged to prop up a dangerous strongman who is threatening Western democracy,” the host said.

“That required a strong response,” he continued, “so Donald Trump called him up say ‘atta boy.'”

“A lot of people weren’t happy,” Colbert noted, “that Trump was giving the thumbs-up to a murderous dictator for winning a sham election.”

After playing a clip of the stone-faced bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee’s response when asked about the president’s remarks to Putin, the host mimicked their deer-in-headlights expressions to audience laughter.