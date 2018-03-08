Florida Rep: Why Should We Listen To Children About This Law?

Florida state Rep. Elizabeth Porter did a little performance piece yesterday to protect her perfect record of voting against anything that smacks of gun control.

“We've been told to listen to children, and do what the children ask. Are there any children on this floor? Are there any children making laws? Do we allow the children to tell us we should pass a law that says no homework, or you finish high school at the age of 12 just because you want it so?

"No, the adults make the laws. Because we have the age, we has the wisdom, we have the experience. "

Oy.

Happily enough, the bill passed and is waiting for Gov. Rick Scott's signature. If he signs it, it will raise the age to buy all firearms to 21 and impose a three-day waiting period for most gun purchases. It will also arm some educators.

Scott has not said if he will sign it.