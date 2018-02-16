Parkland Student Smacks Down Tomi Lahren’s Vicious Rant Over Florida Mass Shooting: ‘Please STFU’

Tomi Lahren’s attempt to make mean-girl hay out of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida didn’t quite work out as she planned when one of the traumatized students answered her back. Guess whose tweet got the most likes and retweets?

Lahren, Fox News’ great white hope to attract millennial viewers (just pay no attention to her Obamacare hypocrisy), probably did little for that effort with her venomous exploitation of yesterday’s mass shooting on social media with a knee-jerk attack on the left:

Can the Left let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda? My goodness. This isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic. #FloridaShooting — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 15, 2018

Carly Novell, with her mom in the video above, had this to say on twitter.

I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns. You weren't there, you don't know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns. https://t.co/XnzhvuN1zd — carly (@car_nove) February 15, 2018

And kudos to "kyra," the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who responded with this heartfelt tweet:

A gun has killed 17 of my fellow classmates. A gun has traumatized my friends. My entire school, traumatized from this tragedy. This could have been prevented. Please stfu tomi https://t.co/qNo03ZE3Ev — kyra (@longlivekcx) February 15, 2018

I’ve noted before that Lahren is an empty vessel of malice but her vacuity never stood out in sharper relief than in this pair of tweets.

As I write this, Lahren’s tweet has received 5983 retweets and 2,936 likes. Kyra’s tweet has received 41,562 retweets and 116,409 likes. Those numbers seemed to have exploded in kyra's favor since.

As Raw Story noted, “Other Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students have similarly attacked lawmakers and gun-rights advocates for refusing to do anything to curb gun violence in the United States.” One student “called President Donald Trump a “piece of sh*t” over his inaction on changing gun laws.”

