Watch: CNN's Brooke Baldwin Breaks Down Listening To A Mother's Grief

There is nothing more primal than a mother's love for her child. Every day, we send our child off to school and hope and trust that we will see them again that night.

Far, far too often in this country, that is a hope dashed by the evil machinations of the NRA and the craven cowardice of the Republican Party. In the years since Sandy Hook, there have been 290 school shootings and more than 400 deaths.

That's a lot of Lori Alhadeffs, who had to plan their child's funeral instead of next birthday party. That's a lot of Lori Alhadeffs out there, who don't get to demand that Donald Trump do more than just give thoughts and prayers to families. That's a lot of unbearable, unspeakable grief demanding action.

And CNN's Brooke Baldwin felt it too. Listening to Lori Alhadeff, who lost her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa in such a senseless and preventable fashion, Baldwin faltered when the show was thrown to her to interview FL-22 Congressman Ted Deutch, too emotional to speak.

Sadly, for most (Republican) congresspeople, those sweet, sweet NRA dollars make them deaf and blind to the pain and grief they're causing.

Maybe we need to have them spend a little time with Ms. Alhadeff one-on-one.