Fox's Jeanine Pirro Does Damage Control For Trump Over Omnibus Spending Package

As we already discussed here, the right wing and Trump's base are mad as hell about the omnibus spending bill that passed late in the week -- the bill that Trump reluctantly signed after causing a great deal of chaos with his veto threat.

Trump cheerleader and Fox host Jeanine Pirro jumped on the bandwagon this Saturday night, but rather than blame Trump, whose administration was involved every step of the way in negotiating the bill, Pirro placed the blame on House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling the bill a "total betrayal of Trump":

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro called the omnibus spending bill a "total betrayal" of President Trump by Republicans "and those who elected him." "They left him without arms in a sea of sharks," Pirro said of Trump after Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) shepherded the omnibus through Congress Pirro said that the passage of the omnibus is another step in the bipartisan establishment's mission to "make sure [Trump] doesn't succeed." Pirro noted that the spending package intentionally precludes Trump from funding any of the border wall prototypes showcased to him in San Diego this month. "This betrayal should be no surprise," she said. "Ryan and McConnell never cared about his succeeding. Two months after he was elected, Ryan failed to deliver votes on the healthcare bill -- the one he had seven years to work on." She called on Wisconsinites and Kentuckians to ensure the two chamber leaders do not get reelected. Pirro said Trump was essentially pigeonholed into signing the omnibus because it allocated $700 billion to restructure the depleted U.S. military. "The first order of government is its protection of its citizens," Pirro said, pointing to President Obama as the one who put the military in the tough spot. Pirro also blasted Republicans for continuing to fund sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants. "How dare these Republicans play politics with our lives?" she asked.

Trump loves hiring Fox "news" propagandists for positions in his administration. I wonder if Pirro is looking for a new job?