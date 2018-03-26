Gun Nuts Just Can't Help Themselves

There is place in hell reserved for those who hurt kids.

The fake viral video of Emma Gonzalez defines the rightwing. If you haven’t seen it (and I refuse to put here here to increase its circulation), it appears to show Gonzalez standing proud with some other students while ripping the constitution apart.

The video went viral and was re-tweeted and emailed out everywhere.

It’s fake. As is the picture they photoshopped (above).

These kids will change the world. Let them.