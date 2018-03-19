Hannity Pampers Trump During Executive Time With Fractured Fairy Tale

Guess who got their very own private TV show this morning! Ooh boy!

And Sean Hannity, playing to that audience of one, told little Donnie exactly the fairytale he wanted to hear:

"I think you're gonna see criminal charges against Andrew McCabe." (You won't.)

"The Devin Nunes Committee said no evidence of collusion." (Yeah.)

"We have at the upper levels of the FBI and Department of Justice, serious crimes that need to be investigated." (Start with Guiliani's NYC office.)

"The Clinton bought and paid for Russian Dossier" (Nope, it was sponsored by the pro-Cruz people at Free Beacon and sold to the Clinton campaign after Trump was clearly going to be the nominee)

...was used to get a FISA warrant to spy on Trump. (No, no no. There were MULTIPLE warrants, Sean. Issued by MULTIPLE judges. To surveil Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, etc.)

Sean doesn't mention Michael Flynn pleading guilty or Paul Manafort being under house arrest because the judge knows he's facing life in prison and is a serious flight risk.

He doesn't mention that Mueller has subpoenaed Trump Organization documents.

But he tells Trump exactly what he wants to hear. Mission accomplished.