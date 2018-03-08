By Keeping Deal With Stormy Daniels Secret, White House Is Now The Story

Oops.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was once again put in an impossible position yesterday, and once again she had to defend Donald Trump without a paddle.

Asked about Stormy Daniels, Sanders claimed that her so-called president had "won in arbitration" against Daniels.

Thing is, the terms of the arbitration are, as we say in the trade, "on the internet." You can read the whole thing in pdf format (or get one of Manafort's people to convert it for you) here.

The minute Sarah Sanders said that, our own John Amato predicted that answer would put her in the Dog House with Trump. And it has.

WH not happy with @PressSec calling attention to an "arbitration" during her answer about Stormy Daniels.

is she the next to resign?https://t.co/nNBPXjf7KC — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) March 8, 2018

Because why would a so-called President of the United States need to keep his deal with a porn star secret and out of public court? And doesn't that just make it all the more eyebrow raising?

That moment when Brian Williams says this is a "first for the presidency." Ya think?

Nothing matters anymore.