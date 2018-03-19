Lawrence O'Donnell On Trump Twitter Meltdown: 'Are These The Questions That A Crazed Guilty Suspect Asks?'

By David
MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell responded to President Trump's Sunday morning Twitter meltdown by wondering if it pointed to at a guilty conscience on the part of the president.

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, the president attacked former FBI Directors James Comey and Andrew McCabe. Trump seemed especially concerned about McCabe's notes, which have likely been turned over to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The president also accused Mueller of running a partisan investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 elections.

O'Donnell fired back by suggesting that Trump's remarks show he is suffering from a guilty conscience.

"Are these the questions that a crazed guilty suspect asks?" O'Donnell asked. "Or are these the questions of an innocent man who knows he has never broken the law and is confident he can prove his innocence?"


