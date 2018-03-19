Lawrence O'Donnell On Trump Twitter Meltdown: 'Are These The Questions That A Crazed Guilty Suspect Asks?'

MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell responded to President Trump's Sunday morning Twitter meltdown by wondering if it pointed to at a guilty conscience on the part of the president.

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, the president attacked former FBI Directors James Comey and Andrew McCabe. Trump seemed especially concerned about McCabe's notes, which have likely been turned over to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The president also accused Mueller of running a partisan investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 elections.

Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G when asked “have you ever been an anonymous source...or known someone else to be an anonymous source...?” He said strongly “never, no.” He lied as shown clearly on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

O'Donnell fired back by suggesting that Trump's remarks show he is suffering from a guilty conscience.

"Are these the questions that a crazed guilty suspect asks?" O'Donnell asked. "Or are these the questions of an innocent man who knows he has never broken the law and is confident he can prove his innocence?"