Maybe Liz Cheney Should Zip It About Torture Around Meghan McCain

Yes the fact that she's a Republican Congresswoman now is supposed to give Liz Cheney even more of an excuse than the "shopping in Dubai" Bush State Department position she had when her daddy was vice, to hog the airwaves when it comes to defending torture.

But what I said about Liz Cheney in 2011 is still true:

The idea that her father's war profits...

pay for cosmetic surgery...

to make her look more telegenic...

so she can promote and defend the murder of innocents and the torture of any...

in order to "keep me safe"? Liz Cheney, and the networks who give her a stage, make Jesus himself vomit.

And now that another woman with torture on her resume in whatever way they finally parse it, is set to be an officer for the CIA, Liz decides to open her Twitter pie hole because John McCain thought a torture person shouldn't hold that position.

The torture of detainees in U.S. custody during the last decade was one of the darkest chapters in American history. The Senate must do its job in scrutinizing the record & involvement of Gina Haspel in this disgraceful program. https://t.co/p2eZfMDF5N — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 13, 2018

The Enhanced Interrogation Program saved lives, prevented attacks, & produced intel that led to Osama bin Laden. The techniques were the same as those used on our own people in the SERE program. No one should slander the brave men & women who carried out this crucial program. https://t.co/IXQuldr1R6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 13, 2018

Meghan McCain had a word for Liz, daughter to daughter, you might say:

My father doesn’t need torture explained to him. https://t.co/ajrtr7Vn5A — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 15, 2018

Snap.