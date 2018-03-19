MELTDOWN: Trump Freaks Out After Getting Mueller's Questions

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

The Morning Joe crew talked about Trump's extended Twitter freakout this weekend -- and what it means:

"In a statement, the president's special counsel Ty Cobb said in response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the administration the White House yet again confirms that the president is not considering or discussing the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller. This, as new pressure on the president and his lawyers appear to have led to these new attacks," Mika Brzezinski read.

"The New York Times report the president's tweets came as Mueller is said to have sent questions to Trump's legal team as part of negotiations over an interview with the president. after reports that subpoenaed the Trump organization, demanding documents about Russia, on Saturday, Trump's outside counsel John Dowd told the Daily Beast, 'I pray that acting attorney general Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI office of professional responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to an alleged Russia collusion investigation. Manufactured by McCabe's boss James Comey. based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier,' " she read.

"When the daily Beast initially asked Dowd if he was speaking on behalf of the president, he answered yes, as his counsel. After publication of this story, however, Dowd e-mailed to say he was actually speaking in his personal capacity and not on the president's behalf. What a mess. Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee Trey Gowdy had this to say.

'If you have an innocent client, Mr. Dowd, act like it. Let special counsel Mueller figure that out. As you believe as we found there's no evidence of collusion, you should want special counsel Mueller to take all the time and have all the independence he needs to do his job."

"I mean, Josh Earnest, just watching this story from the outside not knowing Trump -- I have a little bit of insight to his patterns, but it appears that the questions freak them out. They melted down," Brzezinski said.

"Yeah, certainly raising the prospect of the president having to testify and answer questions himself that are posed by Bob Mueller I think freaked him out. It should freak him out. The fact of the matter is they have not been able to get their story straight," Earnest said.

"What we see continuously throughout this process and what we've seen since the beginning of this year is actually a concerted attempt on the part of this White House, not to provide greater clarity of what happened in the context of the election and not provide a clear plan make it less clear about what's going on.

"Look, I don't personally happen to have a particularly favorable view of Trey Gowdy, but he makes a really good point. The fact of the matter is, if you're innocent, you should act like it. Say what you want about the Trump White House, they are not acting like they're innocent right now."