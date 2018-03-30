Mika Says Democrats Should 'Take Notes' From Trump Voters. I Got My Notes Right Here, Mika

In a discussion of yet another Trump voter panel (really) Joe and Mika take opposite sides of the excuse making on behalf of these sunk-cost excuse makers.

Mika takes the side that Democrats didn't listen enough to these blue collar voters and their concerns, and that they'd better "take notes."

Joe initially is harder on the Trump voters. "They're dead wrong," he says. And then...

"It happens on both sides. There were a large number of Democrats back in 2005 and 2006 that believed that George W. Bush took down the Twin Towers and here's part of the conspiracy. Yes, they had a right to believe that, but they were ignorant and they were wrong."

Mika countered with "I would argue that Democrats had their heads in the sand during the entire election. That's why we're here today and they should take notes and listen to these voters who support Trump."

I got another group of voters you, @morningmika, might wanna "take notes" from before Trump gets his ass handed to him. HOW DARE YOU suggest "we are here now" because we didn't listen to Trump voters enough, while ignoring your phone in interviews and bootlicking. pic.twitter.com/KGc1SEPbRf — Frances Langum (@bluegal) March 30, 2018

Where to begin?

I want Joe Scarborough to show me the 9/11 Truthers elected to Congress on the Democratic side. Then I want to show him, eyes-pried-open Clockwork Orange style, videos of Louis Gohmert, Steve King, Joe Barton, etc. I'll make him watch Peter King, Republican, from 2013, telling Joe's colleague Chris Matthews that there are 30 or 40 BIRTHERS in Congress orchestrating a government shutdown to delegitimize Barack Obama.

Where are the 9/11 truther Democratic Congressmen, Joe? Where is all the Democratic party legitimizing of truthers? Both sides, Joe? Both Sides Don't.

And now...Mika, Mika, Mika...

And I've got one video (of many many many) to show Mika. July 2016. Donald's got his groove back:

Here's my NOTES, Mika:



↓ Story continues below ↓ Mika Brzezinski, July 2016: You saw him connecting with the crowd in a way that no other politician in the history of politics that we know ever could. You can't imagine a Republican candidate going up there and talking about his golf course in Turnberry without getting killed. Remember the car elevator and all sorts of things that plagued Mitt Romney? This guy talks about his Turnberry golf course and everybody in the audience is with him, about the construction project, and about his son and they actually feel they could own a golf course in Turnberry. He connects. He connects.

That's just one example of the on-air bootlicking that went on during the Presidential Campaign. The hot mic off-air bootlicking is worse.

I have literally lost count of how many times your show, Mika. let Donald Trump call in to give an interview, but in one month (March 2016) Trump phoned in more than half of his on-air interviews on all networks, 39 out of 63. And you were there.

As Joe himself says unironically in this same segment:

You're entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts.

"That is why we're here today" Really?! So Wikileaks had no impact? Cambridge Analytica? Voter suppression? Election tampering? Trump campaign proven scheming w/ Russian intel? Last minute leak of Comey letter by Republicans? None of those factors had any influence? I just can't — ⚘1984 is not fiction 🌊 (@dutchiegirlie) March 30, 2018

And you are NOT entitled to re-write your own history and broadcast it from your own show. We at Crooks and Liars have receipts (in the form of a video archive) for most of what you did. Take some notes, Mika. #BothSidesDont