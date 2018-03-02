Mike's Blog Round Up
There’s revolution in the air.
Feministing: Unions fighting for women of color
The Nib: going green is not enough to fight global warming
Echidne of the Snakes: fighting pleasing lies
The New York Crank: Children fighting for their lives
Splinter: new candidates chafe at Emily’s List procedures
Bonus Track: Secret photos hidden in plain sight!
This Round-Up is by Susan of Texas.
