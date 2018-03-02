Mike's Blog Round Up

By Susan of Texas
There’s revolution in the air.

Feministing: Unions fighting for women of color

The Nib: going green is not enough to fight global warming

Echidne of the Snakes: fighting pleasing lies

The New York Crank: Children fighting for their lives

Splinter: new candidates chafe at Emily’s List procedures

Bonus Track: Secret photos hidden in plain sight!

This Round-Up is by Susan of Texas. You can follow me on Twitter.


