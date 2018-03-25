'This Is None Of Our Business': Amy Kremer Loses It After Panelist Suggests Trump Asked Stormy To Have Abortion

Amy Kremer, a former tea party leader, self-described evangelical Christian and failed GOP congressional candidate, on Sunday insisted that the news media had "no business" talking about President Donald Trump's alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels -- even if he had tried to force her to have an abortion.

Hours before CBS was set to air an interview with the adult film actress -- whose real name is Stephanie Clifford -- CNN host Fredricka Whitfield noted that Trump had been uncharacteristically silent on the matter.

"Anybody who's been through litigation knows you don't go out and talk about it," Kremer opined. "This is not a story to his base. The left desperately wants to bring down this president and I don't think this is going to do it. We voted for him, not because he was going to be our pastor or because he was going to be our husband. We voted for him because he was a businessman that would fight back."

Former prosecutor Wendy Murphy pointed out that conservatives had taken a different tone when President Bill Clinton had an affair with a White House intern.

"It was all about the morality of the president, his leadership," she recalled. "[Trump] faces the possibility of testifying under oath. That potentially means being forced to answer questions about his relationship with these women -- some of them non-consensual. And if he's forced to answer those questions, he could be in what we know of as a perjury trap."

Murphy predicted that evangelicals could begin to turn against Trump if Clifford reveals that she was forced to terminate a pregnancy as a result of the alleged affair.

"What if there's more to the story?" Murphy said. "There are two provisions in the non-disclosure agreement he signed with Stormy Daniels that make reference to pregnancy and children. Two different provisions. There are statements out there that he had unprotected sex. What if it comes out that there was a pregnancy and that there was a request for the woman to terminate the pregnancy?"

"This is none of our business!" Kremer exclaimed. "This was a consensual relationship between two consenting adults! We have no business even talking about this!"

No one pointed out that Kremer doesn't feel that way about any other American woman making that choice for her own pregnancy. That's everybody's business.

Clifford's attorney, Michael J. Avenatti, told The Wrap that the NDA included "boilerplate language" about paternity.