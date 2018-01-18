Stormy Daniels Recalls That Time Trump Asked Her To Spank Him With Forbes Magazine

Folks, I have a follow up to my post from yesterday about Donald Trump sleeping with a porn star who looked like his daughter and who he actually told *reminded* him of his daughter and the story doesn't get any better.

Here is the latest...Mother Jones is reporting that during one of their many sexual encounters, Donald Trump asked Stormy Daniels to spank him with a Forbes Magazine issue from fall 2006 that featured Donald and Ivanka Trump on the cover.

Gross. Just so gross.

Another time Trump had Stormy Daniels spank him with a Forbes magazine. The spanking came during a sexual encounter and involved a copy of Forbes with Trump and his daughter on the cover.



A Fall 2006 cover of Forbes features Trump & Ivanka.



So. The actual president of the United States told a porn star he fucked that she looked like his daughter and also asked her to spank him with a magazine with his face on the cov....OH MY FUCKING GOD IT WAS JUST A FUCKING EMAIL SERVER — Celia (@_celia_marie_) January 18, 2018

You know, the pee pee tape seems a hell of a lot more plausible now, folks.