Stormy Daniels Recalls That Time Trump Asked Her To Spank Him With Forbes Magazine
Folks, I have a follow up to my post from yesterday about Donald Trump sleeping with a porn star who looked like his daughter and who he actually told *reminded* him of his daughter and the story doesn't get any better.
Here is the latest...Mother Jones is reporting that during one of their many sexual encounters, Donald Trump asked Stormy Daniels to spank him with a Forbes Magazine issue from fall 2006 that featured Donald and Ivanka Trump on the cover.
Gross. Just so gross.
You know, the pee pee tape seems a hell of a lot more plausible now, folks.
