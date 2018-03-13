Phil Mudd Rips GOP Intel Committee Report: 'I Wouldn't Wipe My Ass With It!'

Former deputy director of the CIA's Counterterrorist Center Phil Mudd with the appropriate response to Devin Nunes' ridiculous farce of a so-called intel report, supposedly "clearing" Trump of collusion with the Russians:

Mudd could not believe the Republicans are saying they don’t accept that Putin was leaning towards Trump.

He wondered “how the heck can they say they got to the bottom of this” when people sat before them and declined to answer questions.

Mudd also noted that they may not have access to all of the information that Mueller does: