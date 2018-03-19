Politics And Reality Radio: Why Are White Guys Stockpiling Guns?

Elections have consequences. This week, we kick off with Maura Ewing, a writer-in-residence at the Fair Punishment Project, talking about her piece for Slate on Philadelphia's newly elected District Attorney Larry Krasner and the "wild" and "unprecedented" criminal justice reforms he's been rolling out in his first few months in office.

Then we're joined by Greater Good editor Jeremy Adam Smith, who wrote a piece for Scientific American this week about why white men are stockpiling guns.

Finally, Katha Pollitt returns to the show to talk about what #Russiagate skeptics get wrong and why the left needs to take the issue seriously.

Playlist:

The White Stripes: "I Think I Smell a Rat"

Prince Buster: "Shaking Up Orange Street"

Salt N Pepa: "None of Your Business"

Rolling Stones: "Not Fade Away"

