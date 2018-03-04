Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Cast of "Hamilton: An American Musical" performing "My Shot" at the White House, March 2016.

It's easy to look at the portraits of our Founding Fathers, in their white powdered wigs and lined faces years after the events, and forget that they were young men when they fought for our independence. But then I saw this tweet being shared on social media:



They were, not to put too fine a point on it, so young. Kids, even. Passionate, extremely committed young men, determined to fight for what they saw as their right to freedom from tyranny. And they were told by loyalists that they were rude, uncouth, disrespectful and destined to fail.

They didn't.

And it is my undying wish that those teens in Parkland will take this as inspiration that no matter what gets thrown at them, no matter how much NRA loyalists insult and try to dissuade them, they are following in the footsteps of some pretty amazing people.

Maybe we'll see Emma Gonzales' and David Hogg's portraits in the history books one day as those who gave us freedom from the tyranny of the NRA.

ABC's "This Week" - Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. Panel: Cecilia Vega and Matthew Dowd of ABC News, CNN host Van Jones, Meghan McCain of “The View” and Megan Murphy, former Bloomberg Businessweek editor. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Ross; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine. Denis McDonough, White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama. Panel: Tom Brokaw and Katy Tur of NBC News, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and Republican strategist Al Cardenas. CBS' "Face the Nation" - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Andrew Pollack, father of student killed in Florida school shooting. Panel: Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, Ed O’Keefe of The Washington Post, Susan Page of USA Today and Margaret Talev of Bloomberg. CNN's "State of the Union" -Navarro; Manchin; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio. Panel: CNN commentators Bakari Sellers and Jen Psaki; Linda Chavez, former Reagan White House official; and former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Elizabeth Economy of the Council on Foreign Relations; Evan Osnos, staff writer at The New Yorker; Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. secretary of state; Darnell Hunt, professor at the University of California at Los Angeles and co-author of “Black Los Angeles: American Dreams and Racial Realities”; and Lynda Obst, film and TV producer. CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Panel: Jeff Greenfield, Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine, Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post and Natasha Bertrand of The Atlantic. Steve Brill, author and entrepreneur, and Jordan Klepper, host of "The Opposition". "Fox News Sunday" - Navarro; Business Roundtable President Joshua Bolten; country singer Dolly Parton. Panel: Michael Needham, CEO of Heritage Action for America; former Rep. Jane Harman, D-Calif.; Josh Holmes, founder of Calvary and former chief of staff to Sen. Mitch McConnell; and Gerald F. Seib of The Wall Street Journal.

So what's catching your eye this morning?