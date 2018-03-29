Trump Has No Condolences For Clark Family After Sacramento Shooting, But Calls Roseanne

Donald Trump is never one to shy away from commenting and tweeting on any situation, a political rival, or news stories and media outlets he deems unfavorable to him -- but he has been completely mum on the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

However, he took the time out of his supposedly very busy schedule to call comedian Roseanne Barr and congratulate her on her highly rated pilot episode.

Mr. Trump called Ms. Barr to congratulate her on the revival of her comedy, “Roseanne,” and to thank her for her support. The call was confirmed by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary.

When Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked why Trump has not commented on the devastating police shooting of Stephon Clark, she responded by calling it a local matter.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Trump administration didn't even have the decency to pass on condolences to the Clark family. This man was shot by police in his grandmother's backyard for holding nothing more than a cell phone.

"Local matters" have never stopped Donald from commenting, attacking, criticizing or praising any person, place, or thing before.

The city of Sacramento is up in arms over this latest brutality, but the only thing that seems to matter to Trump are people that praise and glorify his presence, including Roseanne Barr.

That's the type of leadership this country doesn't need, that's the type of self-aggrandizing grandiose egomania that further inflames citizens of United States.