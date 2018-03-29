Trump's VA Appointment Is Harriet Miers-Level Stupid

The name Harriet Miers will always be associated in Song and Story with what previously had been the Worst Administration in U.S. History: the reign of error that was Chimpy McStagger.

For those of you who have (rightfully) blocked from your mind the Blunder Years, Harriet Miers was Chimpy’s chief counsel. He liked her so much that he nominated her to the Supreme Court.

Hilarity ensued.

You might also note that the Supreme Court does not have a Justice Harriet. Strange old world.

We mention ol’ Harriet today because the current successor to the Worst Administration in History title, the Fourth Reich, Comrade Stupid has You’re Fired’ed VA Secretary Dr. David Shulkin and nominated as his replacement, “Dr. Ronny (Jackson), the White House Physician, to run the Veterans Administration.

I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

....In the interim, Hon. Robert Wilkie of DOD will serve as Acting Secretary. I am thankful for Dr. David Shulkin’s service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

You see, Comrade Stupid liked Dr. Ronny and the way he gave the obese 71-year old stable genius a clean bill of health, including mental health. Only the Shamwow guy could have done it better.

For the record, Dr. Ronny has never run a department or anything anywhere near as large as the VA.

Shulkin, who has admirably been turning the VA around and was confirmed by the Senate 100-0 (let that sink in for a moment), didn’t mince his words as he was being You’re Fired’ed (emphasis mine):

“I believe differences in philosophy deserve robust debate, and solutions should be determined based on the merits of the arguments. The advocates within the administration for privatizing V.A. health services, however, reject this approach. They saw me as an obstacle to privatization who had to be removed. That is because I am convinced that privatization is a political issue aimed at rewarding select people and companies with profits, even if it undermines care for veterans. …

“As many of you know, I am a physician, not a politician. I came to government with an understanding that Washington can be ugly, but I assumed that I could avoid all of the ugliness by staying true to my values. I have been falsely accused of things by people who wanted me out of the way.

“But despite these politically-based attacks on me and my family’s character, I am proud of my record and know that I acted with the utmost integrity. Unfortunately, none of that mattered. As I prepare to leave government, I am struck by a recurring thought: It should not be this hard to serve your country.”

Thank you for your service, Dr. Shulkin.

Crossposted from "The Exciting Return of Harriet Miers" at Mock Paper Scissors