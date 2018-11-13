Trump Won't Fix VA Mess Because Details Bore Him

The panel on Monday's Stephanie Ruhle program agreed that the VA's problems are not 100% Donald Trump's fault. The VA has Information Technology problems that predate the Trump White House. But Trump made huge promises to vets that these problems would get fixed, and they haven't precisely because of Donald Trump. Bloomberg's Timothy O'Brien explains:

TIMOTHY O'BRIEN: The president is a businessman who campaigned on the promise he would cut wasteful government and make the remaining government work for his constituents. That's not happening here. There are 45 thousand jobs that have been unfilled. He oversaw a generous expansion of GI benefits but didn't embed a process behind them to make sure they could be properly delivered. This isn't partisan politics or ideology. It's about managing a process. He oversees the federal government. The reality is, he doesn't care about minutia. He lacks the discipline. He appreciates a grand gesture, then he doesn't follow up. You're seeing all this come home to roost in a very ugly way.