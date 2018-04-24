Trump Gives VA Nominee The Kiss Of Death

Donald Trump just sent the signal to axe the Ronny Jackson nomination, after Jackson was accused of excessive drinking on the job, a hostile workplace, and dispensing medications without a prescription.

Frankly, I'd like to see an investigation and some sunlight on those accusations before Jackson goes, given the bizarre and unbelievable press conference he gave to sing praises of Trump's genetic superiority.

But in Trump's inimitable fashion, the nomination death warrant was signed.

"I've gotten to know him pretty well. he's a great doctor," Trump said, which is always the beginning of the Trump Kiss of Death. If he tweets it you know it's all over. If he tweets that Jackson is a good man, he's toast too.

"But there's an experience problem -- the Veterans Administration is very important to me," Trump said, in the second signal Jackson's nomination is dead. "We've done a great job with it, as you know, with the Accountability act and many other things."

Here's how you know Jackson was nixed by the Kochheads who want to privatize the VA, regardless of whether these accusations prove true: "Now we're working on choice, it's going to happen."

"Choice" is the pretty word they use for "privatize." Did Jackson come out against privatization like Shulkin did? That will definitely earn the axe.

Here is the final Kiss of Death: "But I told Admiral Jackson just a little while ago, I said, 'What do you need this for?,'" Trump gabbled. "'This is a vicious group of people that malign and they do, and I lived through it, we all live through it.'"

"He's an admiral, he's a great leader, and they question him about every little thingI"

Trump says out of one side of his mouth that he'd stand by Jackson if he doesn't withdraw his nomination, but it's a little like putting a horse's head in his bed at this point.

Bye, Admiral Ronny Jackson. I'd still like to know whether you were blackmailed into that ridiculous physical report and whether you were shivved by Trump or the Kochs. It's fairly obvious they want a zealot for privatizing the VA in there.