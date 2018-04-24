Day Drinker? Hearings Delayed For Dr. Ronny Jackson's VA Nomination

If you didn't watch the news last night (and I'm envious of those who don't!), you probably missed the latest on the nomination of Dr. Ronny Jackson to lead the VA.

Seems the conscientious physician who gave Trump's weight as 239 pounds, called his health "excellent" and said his genes were so good, "he might live to be 200," might have some problems. The allegations include possible day drinking, creating a hostile work environment, and being a little loose with drugs. (Hmm.)

JoMika also discussed concerns from lawmakers from both sides of the aisle about his inexperience in running a large organization.

"But Joe, that display about the president's health, I thought was quite incredible. back when it happened," Mika said.

"Incredible is a very nice word for it, Mika. I thought it was embarrassing. I thought -- it was shameful. You have a guy that first of all, obviously, for anybody that's ever -- you don't have to be one of those people in the circuses that can guess your weight to know that Donald Trump -- weighs a hell of a lot more than 239 pounds," Scarborough said.

"That was embarrassing. but then, Willie, the -- the topper of it all, the piece de resistance, was when he said, it sounded like Hitler's doctor, I'm sorry. you know what, his genes are so good, if Hitler's doctor had a Brooklyn accent. He could live to be 200 years old. but seriously, remember when Mnuchin was on stage, talking about Donald Trump's superior genes. He has superior genes, he has the best DNA of anybody i've ever met. The doctor did the same thing. saying his genetics, his genes, his DNA is so good that he could live to be 200 years old."

They discussed the fact that Trump nominated him for the position because the guy massaged his ego. "Let's make him secretary. There was no process, no interview, there was no vetting. It was President Trump liking someone who said nice things about him and now they're in this position of maybe having to pull his nomination," Scarborough said.

"And arguably, Joe, when the president or people around him, people in the Defense Department, think about this appointment, it is arguably one of the more important cabinet appointments you can make," Mike Barnicle said.

"We've been at war for 17 years. This country, the landscape of this country is littered with families and veterans of multiple wars that we've been fighting for 17 years. Their concerns have to be addressed. Their health issues have to be addressed."

