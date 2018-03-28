Shulkin Out, The Doctor Is In At Veteran's Affairs

Donald Trump just fired VA Secretary David Shulkin, a widely-expected move, before announcing in a tweet that he would nominate his obsequious doctor Ronny L. Jackson as the next Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

He went on to damn Shulkin with faint praise, but is apparently very, very excited about Jackson's elevation. The guy who said Trump could live to 200 is a keeper, apparently.

David Shulkin did some shady things. He should have been fired. But just for the record, so did Steve Mnuchin, Ben Carson, Scott Pruitt, and Ryan Zinke. Betsy DeVos has just shown herself to be amazingly stupid, especially in television interviews.

So why is Shulkin the sacrificial lamb? We can only speculate, but it might have something to do with the fact that Donald Trump liked the way Jackson pumped him up after his physical last year.