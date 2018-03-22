In Unsurprising Move, Trump's Attorney Jumps Ship

When even someone like Trey Gowdy yells at you on national TV, "if your client is innocent, act like it!", then maybe it's time to go. Wapo:

The resignation came Thursday, according to three people familiar with the decision. In an email to The Washington Post, Dowd wrote, “I love the President and wish him well.” Dowd’s departure was a largely mutual decision made after the president lost confidence in his ability to handle special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation and Dowd became frustrated with Trump’s recent efforts to bring on new attorneys, they said.

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt made this significant comment to Stephanie Ruhle in the video above:

The president is channeling his George Steinbrenner here. He believes there is a silver bullet and that a new lawyer, a new head person, will have the magic sauce to get this problem of Bob Mueller away from him. Legal experts will tell you it is a bad idea and a bad strategy, but it can't be that surprising, considering how the president has handled his own White House Chief of Staff, his own campaign. He often has turnover. why would it be any different with his legal team?

Nothing is ever Donnie's fault. Staff shakeups makes it seem to his own mind like he's doing something.