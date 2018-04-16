After Comey Interview, Hannity Says 'Journalism Is Dead'

Literally everyone leads with the ABC interview with James Comey this morning, mostly all saying the same thing.

LATimes headlines email:

In his first TV interview since President Trump fired him nearly a year ago, former FBI Director James B. Comey called Trump “morally unfit to be president” and likened him to a mob boss. In a series of tweets hours before the interview aired, Trump called him a “slimeball” and “slippery” and suggested Comey should be imprisoned. (Remember when Trump led his campaign rallies with chants of “Lock her up!” and praised Comey’s actions investigating Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server? Yes, we’ve come a long way since then.) Read on for more about the interview with Comey and Trump’s efforts to discredit him.

Axios:

In his hour-long, prime-time interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, fired FBI Director James Comey called President Trump a “person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, who talks about and treats women like they’re pieces of meat, who lies constantly.”

Reliable Sourced email thingie picked out what they felt was the strongest exchange in the Comey interview last night:

George Stephanopoulos to James Comey: “You write that President Trump is unethical, untethered to the truth. Is Donald Trump unfit to be president?”

Comey: “Yes. But not in the way I often hear people talk about it. I don’t buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia. He strikes me as a person of above average intelligence who’s tracking conversations and knows what’s going on. I don’t think he’s medically unfit to be president. I think he’s morally unfit to be president.“

And the live reaction on Twitter were something to behold, but this one in particular stood out:

So @GStephanopoulos do you know 18 USC 793? How many people do you know that delete 33,000 emails, acid wash (bleach bit) hard drives, and beat the shit out of blackberries with hammers? How many Investigations start with an exoneration before Investigation? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

So @GStephanopoulos when do u ask about the laws Comey broke? 11 minutes left.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

Omg I’m stunned! @ABC @GStephanopoulos that was the worst interview I have ever watched in my life. #JournalismIsDead — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

So, I guess Sean doesn’t watch his own network’s shows?

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors