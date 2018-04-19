Alabama 'Evangelist' Arrested For Molesting Boys

Okay, Aladamnbama. Evangelist Acton Bowen, 37 years old, has some child molestation charges against him currently pending. Now he’s got seven more charges.

He faces two counts of second-degree sodomy, two counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, according to jail records.

He was booked into jail on a $500,000 bond.

His wife filed for divorce. And then …

On Friday, two of the ministry’s board members stepped down, include attorney Trenton Garmon, who worked as an attorney for former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore during his failed campaign bid for U.S. senate last year.

I don’t know about you, but I kinda think that Attorney Trenton Garmon needs to turn in his law license.

Acton describes himself as “a speaker, best-selling author and visionary.”

I ain’t buying the visionary crap because if he is a visionary, he’d have seen this coming.

Editor's Note

You might recall Trenton Garmon from this scene, where he defended the culture of lusting after 14-year old girls in glowing terms to protect Roy Moore. See, if Acton Bowen had wanted girls, none of this would have mattered, but they simply cannot have men lusting after boys. They draw the line there. (Ugh)