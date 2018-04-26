Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Drugging And Molesting Andrea Constand

In a huge victory for the #MeToo movement, Bill Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand - a Temple University Employee who claimed Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004 at his home.

Constand, 45, a former Temple women’s basketball administrator, told jurors that Cosby knocked her out with three blue pills he called “your friends” and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay immobilized, unable to resist or say no. It was the only criminal case to arise from a barrage of allegations from more than 60 women who said the former TV star drugged and molested them over a span of five decades.

A previous trial against Cosby ended in deadlock, but in this case, prosecutors were able to bring 5 other women to testify that Cosby had also drugged and molested them. This is something he might use on appeal, but even if the conviction is upheld, he is unlikely to get the full ten years per count against him.

But Cosby himself acknowledged in a deposition he made a habit of giving drugs to women to "relax" them before sex. And the shift in credibility of the victims of such acts, directly resulting from the strength of the #MeToo movement may have impacted the outcome.