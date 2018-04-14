Bill Maher Explains How To Tell You're Watching A Sinclair Station

Bill Maher explained to viewers last night how to spot a Sinclair station.

“People are saying ‘it’s a second Fox News,’ but it’s a lot more insidious than a second Fox News because with Fox News, you know what you’re watching,” Maher said. “Sinclair has 200 stations all over the country and you don’t know if it’s a Sinclair station.”

He said if you're watching a show called "Mythtrusters" or "To Catch A Predator When You Should Be Searching For Hillary's Emails," you might be watching a Sinclair station.