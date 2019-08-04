Summer Donation Drive

'Real Time' Interrupted By Pro-Trump Heckler

Bill Maher's HBO show gets a MAGA visitor.
By Scarce
4 hours ago by Heather
Whether it's threatening and screaming at reporters, punching protestors in the head, or interrupting television shows, the MAGA crowd is getting more aggressive and unruly.

Source: Yahoo News

Bill Maher’s live taping of HBO’s “Real Time” was interrupted Friday night by a pro-Trump protester in the audience who shouted at the host to stop “trashing our great president and our great country.”

The outburst came during a discussion about national security issues and Trump’s withdrawn nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence with right-wing radio host Buck Sexton, who quickly noted of the protester, “I do not know him, by the way.”

“I see you brought a guest,” Maher replied, before standing up behind the table where the panel remained seated. “This is not the first time I’ve had to go into the audience but we’ve got to get faster moving security people, I’m telling you.”

As the audience shouted him down the heckler, Maher addressed the man directly. “I know you’re going to make America great again,” he said. “You’ve made your point — I don’t know what it was, but you’ve made your point.


